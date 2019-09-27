Friendsville Elementary Celebrates 100 years

FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Friendsville Elementary is celebrating 100 years of excellence this week.

They’re hosting an open house Saturday to allow the community to take a look back at the school throughout the decades.

On display will be old school pictures, yearbooks, trophies, and even popular toys and clothes from back in the day.

The school opened back in 1919, and while buildings have been built and torn down, and built once again, this community is staying strong.

Principal Stan Painter saying, “It’s a quiet little community and a lot of rich history here. It is a great place to live, raise kids, and go to school.”

Friendsville will open its doors at 10 a.m. tomorrow for self-guided tours and a special program will start at 11 a.m.