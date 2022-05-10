KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Friendsville is receiving a $245,000 grant to develop a new park next to city hall.

The site plan for the new park includes ADA-accessible parking and compliant access paths, a shade structure, and an ADA-compliant restroom.

“The local park in Friendsville that will result from this grant will enhance the community and bring citizens together,” said Sen. Art Swann, R-Maryville. “I appreciate our local officials for identifying worthwhile projects and for submitting a successful grant application that will benefit the people of Friendsville. I was happy to support it.”

The grant is part of $6,370,000 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund program. In addition, the state is awarding $448,000 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program.

“Parks are a vital part of every community. That is why I am excited that these funds will be used for the development of a new one in Friendsville,” said Rep. Bob Ramsey, R-Maryville. “I appreciate all of the hard work that was done to secure this grant, and I look forward to the benefits this park will provide.”

The Local Parks and Recreation Fund program gives state funding to help communities buy land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. The funds can also be used for trail development. The Land and Water Conservation Fund program gives grants to states for them to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities.