MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Haunted attraction Frightmare Manor is “ax-ing” you to join them this Halloween season.

The No. 6 Scariest Haunted House In America by USCityTraveler.com, has six attractions this year including a new ax throwing area.

Frightmare Manor is located at 7588 W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Talbott, between Jefferson City and Morristown.

For more information, including the full 2019 calendar, visit www.FrightmareManor.com.