Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center announces expansion plans

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center announced renovation and expansion plans Friday that will increase patient capacity while improving equipment and accessibility.

Two areas of the hospital that will receive major renovations are the emergency and critical care departments.

The Ft. Sanders Emergency Department will nearly double in square footage, expanding from 28 to 45 beds and updating the waiting area. The renovated Emergency Department will also include a new radiology suite.

“Obviously with the closure of Physician’s Regional Hospital, Tennova’s flagship hospital, with the closure of that hospital, a lot of that patients, because it’s downtown, will come here,” said Jim VanderSteeg, CEO of Covenant Health.

Additionally, the Critical Care department will also receive sizable expansions. Capacity will increase from 45 to 72 patients with nearly double the size for each room to allow for a family sitting area.

“As the only downtown hospital remaining, we’ve got to enlarge both of those services to accommodate the community needs,” said Keith Altshuler, Chief Administrative Officer of Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

The renovated Center of Advanced Medicine will feature three elevator towers, including one solely to transport patients from the Emergency Department to the Critical Care Department. There will also be an extra-large cardiac elevator.

The renovation plans will also include an additional 250 parking spaces that will be built next to the new Emergency Department.

Construction costs total about $115 million. The full project will take about two years to complete.

Watch the full Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center expansion press conference here: