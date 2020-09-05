Fugitive Friday: Tennessee Bureau of Investigations searching for Knox County fugitive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is asking for help to find a wanted fugitive out of Knox County as part of its Fugitive Friday initiative.

Ronnie Billingsley has numerous felony arrest warrants out of Knox County. Billingsley is also a convicted sex offender who the TBI says failed to register.

If you’ve seen this man or have any information that could help investigators find him, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

