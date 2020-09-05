KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is asking for help to find a wanted fugitive out of Knox County as part of its Fugitive Friday initiative.
Ronnie Billingsley has numerous felony arrest warrants out of Knox County. Billingsley is also a convicted sex offender who the TBI says failed to register.
If you’ve seen this man or have any information that could help investigators find him, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
LATEST STORIES
- Fugitive Friday: Tennessee Bureau of Investigations searching for Knox County fugitive
- Kroger hires woman who was living in car outside supermarket: ‘I can’t even put it in words’
- Professor who allegedly pretended to be Black her entire career loses classes amid investigation
- Suspect wanted for killing his mother & stabbing his grandmother in Sevier County, arrested in Michigan
- ‘She looked in her eyes and she said it was a tumor,’ Knoxville mom highlights importance of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month