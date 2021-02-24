‘Full of life and joy’: Family, friends attend funeral of Janaria Muhammad

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Family and friends came together Wednesday at the Change Center to remember Janaria Muhammad, who was shot and killed Feb. 16.

The 15-year-old Austin-East student is one of three teens to be shot to death in the last month.

Family and close friends of Janaria say the thing she will be remembered for the most is her smile.

“Janaria had so much energy and she was full of life and joy,” Gail Nevels-Padgett, Janaria’s aunt, said.

Janaria’s dance team was present at the funeral and performed a special tribute dance in her honor. Her dance coaches spoke about how dedicated she was to every activity she participated in.

“She always had positive energy and positive vibes and always brought something positive to the team,” dance coach Launa Cole said.