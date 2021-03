KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Employees of Knox County Schools will soon receive some extra cash.

The Knox County Schools Board of Education unanimously approved Superintendent Bob Thomas’ recommendation, adjusting it to provide $1,000 (one-time salary incentive) for full-time employees, while part-time employees will get a pro-rated incentive.

The one-time incentive payments were made possible with the help of local and state funding.