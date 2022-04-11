KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several Fulton High School juniors and seniors were celebrated Monday afternoon for their hard work as a part of the Environmental and Community Leaders Fellowship.

The fellowship is a partnership between Fulton High School and Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont. It is designed to empower students and create equal access to the outdoors in their communities.

“The values for this generation and next generation and this is what this program gets at to make sure that this next generation enjoys this resource as much as we do today,” said Cassius Cash, superintendent of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Cash hopes this program will help kids from all walks of life enjoy and appreciate the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.