NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health is encouraging nursing homes to apply for funding for aids to facilitate in-person visitation amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services allows use of Civil Money Penalty Reinvestment funds to provide nursing homes with in-person visitation aids. Funding is strictly for in-person visitation, which includes purchase and/or rental of tents or other shelter for outdoor visitation, and/or clear dividers to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission during in-person visits.
The maximum funding request is $3,000 per nursing home, which can include installation, materials and shipping costs.
“We remain committed to our comprehensive and diligent efforts to protect the health and safety of our nursing homes residents, and we’re pleased to offer this opportunity to support facilities in preventing COVID-19 transmission during in-person visitation,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said.
The TDH CMP Program is also accepting applications for communication technology funding for nursing homes. Devices purchased through this funding support telehealth and virtual visitation.
The maximum request of this funding is $3,000 per nursing home; however, requests for funding exceptions can be considered in certain circumstances, such as a facility with a large resident population.
The CMP program offers opportunities for organizations to submit proposals for projects that will improve health outcomes and quality of care for Tennessee’s nursing home residents. Applications are due Nov. 6. Applications and other information including sample contracts are available online at www.tn.gov/health/funding-opportunities.html.
LATEST STORIES
- Record 3rd-quarter growth; 8M more in poverty
- Funding available to Tennessee nursing homes for COVID-19 visitation assistance
- Sevierville Police collect more than 100 pounds of drugs during annual take back event
- Campbell Co. Schools: Student in custody accused of bringing firearm to school
- Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 256,880 COVID-19 cases and 3,263 deaths