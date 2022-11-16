KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A few organizations in East Tennessee received grants from the Tennessee Historical Commission to fund historic preservation across the state.

The Tennessee Historical Commission and the State Historic Preservation Office announced 35 Federal Historic Preservation Fund grants totaling nearly $900,000, which are used for various projects that support preservation and archaeology across the state. East Tennessee groups received 4 FHP grants, totaling $112,740.

“Our office is honored to be able to make a meaningful contribution to the protection and revitalization of Tennessee’s historic places through this program,” notes Patrick McIntyre, executive director and state historic preservation officer.

The FHP grants are federally funded and provide 60 percent of project funds, while the grantee provides 40 percent of the project funds, according to the Tennessee Historical Commission.

24 county groups received grants, and of those, three were from East Tennessee The Blue Springs Historical Association in Greene County was awarded $22,740 to continue restoration of the National Register-listed Blue Springs Church, Dunbar Rosenwald in Loudon County was awarded $30,000 for electrical work and gutter restoration of the National Register-listed Dunbar Rosenwald School, and Monroe County was awarded $25,000 to fund masonry restoration of the National Register-listed Monroe County Courthouse.

One multicounty organization also received an FHP grant. The East Tennessee Development District was also awarded $35,000 to fund a preservation specialist staff position for the East Tennessee Development District. It was one of 11 multicounty organizations to receive an FHP grant, and of those, eight were to fund a preservation specialist staff position for the organization to which the grants were given.

