Funeral arrangements announced for Coalfield football coach Keith Henry

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Coalfield community will spend this weekend paying their respect for a longtime coach that recently passed away.

Coalfield High School’s athletic director Shawn Basler recently confirmed Yellow Jackets’ head football coach Keith Henry died Saturday morning.

According to an obituary from Jackson Funeral Services, a celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, inside the Coalfield High School Gym.

People are invited to the event, which is scheduled to last from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Masks will be required for the ceremony.

A brief service is also set for 1 p.m. and Henry will be buried at Estes-Western Cemetery in Coalfield immediately following the service.

The obituary also calls on me people to write down a special memory they have of Coach Henry. There will be a place inside the gym where you can leave your written remembrance for the family.

The family is also requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coalfield High School football program.

You can send those donations to Coalfield High School Football P.O. Box 98 Coalfield, TN 37719.