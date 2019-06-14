Funeral held for 8-year-old Maryville boy
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Hundreds gathered at Faith Promise Church in Maryville Thursday night to remember and celebrate the life of Clark Reagan.
Clark,8, died Monday afternoon, after police said his father James Reagan shot his son before shooting himself and setting their home on fire.
Though the way Clark lost his life was tragic, the focus of the memorial service was how joyful he was.
"The most creative, just awesome kid that I had ever the opportunity to be around," one pastor said.
The crowd sang gospel music with a band between the pastors preaching. One band member highlighting the love Clark had for dancing by having a dancer on stage for a song.
The church was filled with pictures of Clark with his family and friends. Many of the photos showed the personality everyone described: Funny and loving.
The pastors applauded the strength of Clark's family's faith, especially that of his mother. They encouraged the community to keep their faith strong as well.
"This situation was not God's will. This situation was not God's will for Clark, not God's will for the family, not God's will for any involved."
Clark's family wants any donations given to Samaritan Hands, which will be for a school in Venezuela that is close to the family's heart.
