NEW TAZWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Funeral arrangements have been set for the South Claiborne fireman who was struck and killed Monday while directing traffic along Highway 33 near New Tazewell. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. in the Claiborne High School Multi-purpose Room with Rev. Brody Edens.

The 77-year-old volunteer fireman, Roger Estes, of New Tazewell had been with the South Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department for about 15 years.

According to the obituary, Roger served in the U.S. Navy for eight years before he became a firefighter.

He started his firefighter career in Derry, N.H. on Aug. 28, 1978, and retired on June 30, 2000. Then he moved to Knoxville, Tenn. where he worked at Ferguson Enterprises for 15 years while volunteering for the South Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department.

“His life was all about serving and helping in every way,” according to the obituary.

Friends and acquaintances are invited to meet with the family prior to the funeral services from 2-4 p.m. at Claiborne High School.

In addition, to help Estes’ family cover the costs of the funeral and other expenses the South Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department is holding a fundraising dinner. It will take place at Claiborne Ems South Station behind Claiborne Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.