KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials are breaking ground on a $17 million collision center and expanded Land Rover facility near the Turkey Creek shopping area in West Knox County Tuesday.

Furrow Automotive with elected officials and community members are celebrating the groundbreaking of the new Knoxville Motor Company BodyWerks collision center plus a larger Land Rover Knoxville facility at the site, located at 10580 Parkside Drive.

It’s all part of an expansion of features and services offered at the new facilities. An additional 40 new jobs are also being discussed during the ceremony, which is happening at 11 a.m.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is expected at the event.