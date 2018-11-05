Furry Fall Festival benefits Young-Williams Animal Center Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

An event to get you feeling all warm and fuzzy while helping rescued animals took place over the weekend.

People in Knoxville headed out to the Young-Williams Animal Center this weekend for this year's Furry Fall Festival.' WATE is a proud sponsor of this event.

Visitors enjoyed local vendors, good and live music. Young-Williams also offered micro-chipping and rabies vaccines for just $10.

The money raised helps out Young-Williams Animal Shelter. The center takes in almost 10,000 animals a year and this festival helps offset medical bills and the costs of running the place.

"It's one of our largest fundraisers of the year. We have more than 50 vendors for the first time we're completely sold out,” said YWAC Marketing Manager Courtney Kilman. “It's just a great family event that's free for the community of Knoxville to come out and celebrate rescued animals."

If you weren't able to make their event this weekend, their next festival, Mardi-Growl, is coming up in March.