GALLERY: Commencement at Maryville College

The commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 was held on Honaker Field on the MC campus.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville College President Emeritus Dr. William T. “Tom” Bogart returned to campus May 8, 2021 to celebrate the commencement for the MC Class of 2020 – the last senior class during his tenure as MC president.

Approximately 250 members of the Maryville College Class of 2020 were recognized during the May 8 in-person ceremony, held on the College’s Honaker Field.

You can take a look at the big celebration below.

Maryville College will also hold a commencement ceremony on Sunday.

