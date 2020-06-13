Gallery: Downtown Knoxville silent peace rally

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Saturday in Downtown Knoxville, the Iota Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc held a silent peace rally for the Black Lives Matter movement in response to the recent death of George Floyd in Minnesota. They were joined by other Knoxville area Black fraternities and sororities.

(WATE: Silent Peace Rally in Downtown Knoxville)

