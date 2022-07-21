KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Overnight storms caused flooding for some and left damage across East Tennessee. Cameras captured some strong moments of the storm and its aftermath.

The WATE 6 Storm Team reported storms and heavy rain reaching around 30 mph. The Powell and Clinton areas saw up to six inches of rain according to WATE 6 Storm Team data, causing some East Tennessee rivers to rise nearly two feet.

Officials and WATE staff delivered some astounding pictures of the damage left behind in this storm.

(City of Knoxville Government)

(City of Knoxville Government)

Flooding closed the New Harvest and Powell Station Park Splashpads (Knox County Parks and Rec)

Tree down along Berkshire in Powell (Photo: WATE)

A vehicle drives through floodwaters on W. Beaver Creek Drive and Central Ave Pike in Powell (Photo: WATE)

Floodwaters on W. Beaver Creek Drive and Central Ave Pike in Powell (Photo: WATE)

A tree fell on powerlines along Clinton Highway amid storms overnight into Thursday morning. (Photo: WATE)

Viewers also caught some outstanding content of the storm as well.

Lightning over houses submitted by Julie Calvert

A bright lightning strike nearby over houses, near Karns submitted by Paul Palumbo

A lightning strike near Karns submitted by Paul Palumbo

Crazy lightning submitted by Tom Garey

When the next storm hits, WATE’s Storm Team has you covered.