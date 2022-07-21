KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Overnight storms caused flooding for some and left damage across East Tennessee. Cameras captured some strong moments of the storm and its aftermath.
The WATE 6 Storm Team reported storms and heavy rain reaching around 30 mph. The Powell and Clinton areas saw up to six inches of rain according to WATE 6 Storm Team data, causing some East Tennessee rivers to rise nearly two feet.
Officials and WATE staff delivered some astounding pictures of the damage left behind in this storm.
Viewers also caught some outstanding content of the storm as well.
