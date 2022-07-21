KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Overnight storms caused flooding for some and left damage across East Tennessee. Cameras captured some strong moments of the storm and its aftermath.

The WATE 6 Storm Team reported storms and heavy rain reaching around 30 mph. The Powell and Clinton areas saw up to six inches of rain according to WATE 6 Storm Team data, causing some East Tennessee rivers to rise nearly two feet.

Officials and WATE staff delivered some astounding pictures of the damage left behind in this storm.

  • Flooded at 23rd street street in Knoxville
    (City of Knoxville Government)
  
  • Flooded splash pad
    Flooding closed the New Harvest and Powell Station Park Splashpads (Knox County Parks and Rec)
  • Tree down along Berkshire in Powell (Photo: WATE)
  • A vehicle drives through floodwaters on W. Beaver Creek Drive and Central Ave Pike in Powell (Photo: WATE)
  • Floodwaters on W. Beaver Creek Drive and Central Ave Pike in Powell (Photo: WATE)
  • TREE ON POWERLINES ON CLINTON HIGHWAY
    A tree fell on powerlines along Clinton Highway amid storms overnight into Thursday morning. (Photo: WATE)

Viewers also caught some outstanding content of the storm as well.

  • Lightning over houses
    Lightning over houses submitted by Julie Calvert
  • A bright lightning strike nearby over houses
    A bright lightning strike nearby over houses, near Karns submitted by Paul Palumbo
  • Lightning over mountain in Karns
    A lightning strike near Karns submitted by Paul Palumbo
Crazy lightning submitted by Tom Garey

