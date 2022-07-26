KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has shared images of the bridge collapse on Jones Cove Road that happened Monday, July 25.

Recently, TDOT representative Mark Nagi shared the collapse of the box bridge. He added that it would require a full replacement and an emergency contract would be needed.

Nagi confirmed that the collapse was due to the recent heavy rains. The washout is near Wilhite Road in Sevier County. Detour information is available around Jones Cove Road until further repairs.

TDOT reported that the road closure is indefinite as they are still accessing the bridge.

An update is expected in the next few weeks with a timeline for the bridge repair once an emergency contract is in place.