Gallery: Zoo Knoxville has got a name for its new baby giraffe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville says the votes are in and has named the three-month-old baby giraffe Jumble Junior in honor of his father and will go by J.J.
Zoo President and CEO Lisa New announced the giraffe’s name during a Facebook Live event on Tuesday.
Jumbe Junior was chosen from a popular vote of options selected from thousands submitted by the community.
“The winner was chosen by voters who generously made a donation of a dollar per vote for their favorite name. The voting raised over $1,500 that will support the care of the zoo’s giraffe herd and the zoo’s mission to save giraffe from extinction as part of the collaborative efforts of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Giraffe Species Survival Plan.”Zoo Knoxville