Gamers playing to help local children’s hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local game tavern hoping to close out the decade by raising money to save lives in its Extra-vaganza Gaming Tournament.

Gamers will have the chance to compete against one another in Street Fighter V, BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle and Tekken 7 during Token Throwdown by Scruffy City.

There’s also a Magic the Gathering Bar-Room Brawl hosted by Level Up Games and Hobbies, and many more events happening this weekend so that gamers can play to help local kids.

“Everything that is donated through Extra Life, goes right to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, and it helps them in their donation campaigns.” Bobby Westerfield – President of Extra Life Guild

The tournament will be at Token Game Tavern on Sunday; Token Throwdown starts at 12 p.m., followed by Magic the Gathering Bar-Room Brawl.

The event will be ending at 8 p.m. with all proceeds benefitting East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Extra Life is a gaming fundraising platform that supports Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Here is Token Game Tavern’s Extra Life donation page.