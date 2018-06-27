Gang member convicted of robbing Knoxville teens

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dashun Jawuan Shackleford (Photo: Knox County District Attorney)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A 19-year-old gang member was convicted of robbing four teenagers at gunpoint in Mechanicsville in September 2016.

Dashun Jawuan Shackleford, a member of the Crips street gang, robbed the teenagers while they were playing basketball. The Knox County district attorney's office said Shackleford pulled a gun on the teens and took cell phones, wallets, backpacks, a speaker and shoes from the victims.

The next day, one of the victims saw Shackleford and called Knoxville police, who arrested him in possession of a gun and some of the stolen property.

“This crime was solved because the residents of Mechanicsville came forward to report this offense and protect their community from gang violence,” said district attorney Charme Allen.

Because of his gang affiliation, Shackleford faces fifteen to twenty-five years in prison without the possibility of parole for each count.