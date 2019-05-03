Gang member sentenced to 75 years in store clerk pistol-whipping case Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Charles Bernard Griffin (source: Knox County Jail) [ + - ] Video Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A man the Knox County District Attorney General's Office says is a Crips gang member was sentenced Friday for brutally pistol-whipping a Dollar General store employee during a robbery in 2017.

Charles Bernard Griffin, 41, was convicted of aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced on Friday, May 3, 2019 by Judge Scott Green to 75 years.

Previous Story | DA: Gang member convicted of pistol-whipping Knoxville store clerk

The DA's office saying in a release that after a two-day trial in March, Assistant District Attorneys Ashley McDermott and Phil Morton explained to the jury that on June 8, 2017, Griffin entered the Dollar General on McCalla Avenue brandishing a handgun and demanding money.

While the clerk was attempting to open the cash drawer, Griffin bludgeoned the victim numerous times with the pistol before leaving with the entire cash drawer.

The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he underwent facial reconstructive surgery for the injuries he sustained from the pistol-whipping.

“This dangerous repeat offender is off our streets because of the bravery of this victim who stood up to gang violence in our community,” said DA Charme Allen.

Griffin has eight prior felony convictions for Aggravated Robbery, Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Theft, Evading Arrest, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

Griffin has also been classified as a member of the Crips criminal street gang. His 75-year sentence was obtained by the DA's Career Gang Unit.

