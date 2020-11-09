Gang member to serve 20 years for selling cocaine out of kitchen where he sold candy to children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville gang member will serve the next 20 years in prion for selling and manufacturing cocaine out of a kitchen in which he also sold candy to children.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office obtained a conviction from Herbert Eugene Ewing, 51, for possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine in a drug free zone. Under the terms of the plea Ewing will serve 20 years without the possibility of parole.

Members of the Knoxville Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit executed a state search warrant on Jan. 2, 2018, at 1531 Iroquois St. based on undercover purchases of cocaine. Officers found 7 grams of cocaine, a loaded .380 caliber handgun, and drug paraphernalia. Law enforcement also found evidence of candy being sold to children in the residence’s kitchen where Ewing manufactured the cocaine.

“It is bad enough that drug dealers make money by preying upon addiction, but it is even

worse that a dealer would expose children to that world,” Allen said.

Ewing admitted to possession of the drugs and handgun. He has had seven previous felony convictions, including five aggravated assault convictions.

LATEST STORIES