KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday afternoon, Rural Metro Fire responded to a fire on Granville Conner Road. At the house, crews discovered an attached garage fully engulfed by flames that were spreading into the house.

According to Rural Metro, crews worked to quickly stop the flames but the home still suffered heavy damage from heat and smoke. Three adults evacuated the home and were safe when crews arrived. All animals inside the home were rescued and some were given oxygen.

Rural Metro crew help a cat after a house fire.

Rural Metro crew work to put out a house fire.

Rural Metro crew work to put out a house fire.

Rural Metro crew work to put out a house fire.

Smoke rises from a house fire in Powell.

Rural Metro trucks on scene of a house fire.

The Red Cross was called to help with shelter until their insurance company can provide assistance. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.