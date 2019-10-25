Garth Brooks tickets go in minutes; total for Neyland show may be 80,000

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Garth Brooks has set the concert ticket sales record at Neyland Stadium and the ticket put on sale this morning went in minutes.

Some 6,000 “production hold seats” sold in minutes, according to a news release.

Over 75,000 tickets have been sold and the total may end up being nearer to 80,000.

GALLERY: Garth Brooks in photos

“When you’re dealing with a stadium of this size, everything is bigger,” said Garth Brook. ” The numbers are bigger, the production holds are bigger.

“The number of people who showed up today was bigger. I can only hope this means the fun in this stadium is going to be bigger than I can imagine!”

The concert will be Nov 16th at 7 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: