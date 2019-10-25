Garth Brooks tickets go on sale for third time today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The third set of Garth Brooks concert tickets goes on sale this morning at 10 a.m.

Brooks is playing Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16. Gates open at 7 p.m. It is just the third concert all-time at the venue.

There are only three ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks; the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784; or through the Ticketmaster app on your phone.

Tickets are all-inclusive and cost $94.95. There is an eight ticket limit per purchase.

This week Brooks announced Jon Pardi will be the opening act for the show. Pardi is best known for his songs “Head Over Boots” and “Heartache on the Dance Floor.”

