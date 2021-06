MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A gas leak on Elwood Drive has Atmos Energy Corporation employees on the scene, according to a Hamblen County dispatch employee.

According to the dispatcher also said the incident involved a gas rupture and they couldn’t confirm evacuations; however, a resident near the leak reported houses near the leak were evacuated and others are being told to stay in their homes until further notice.

