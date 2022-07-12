LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – Gasoline has been discovered outside of a Colonial Pipeline facility in Loudon County after a valve failure caused more than 23,000 gallons of gasoline to spill at the site on July 4.

A portion of the Colonial Gas Pipeline that runs through East Tennessee had to be shut down and repaired last week when the company received a report of a petroleum odor off Sugarlimb Road in Loudon around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Crews inspected the area and found liquid gasoline leaking within the Sugarlimb Trap Facility due to a valve failure.

Approximately 23,375 gallon of gasoline were released during the leak, a Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) spokesperson said. Repairs to the valve were completed within 24 hours and the affected pipeline safely resumed normal operations to transport petroleum products from Atlanta to Knoxville at 8 p.m. on July 5.

On July 7, a company spokesperson said that no gasoline had been identified outside of Colonial Pipeline property to date. On Tuesday, the company announced that gasoline was discovered approximately 8 feet outside of the site’s fence in the evening hours of July 11.

A Colonial Pipeline spokesperson said that they are conducting air and water quality testing around the clock and have implemented proactive measures in an effort to protect the Hubbard Branch and the Tennessee River. No gas has been discovered in surface water, the spokesperson said.

A neighboring Loudon Utilities natural gas line was struck on Wednesday, July 6 during activities associated with the cleanup. A TDEC spokesperson said the natural gas line was immediately shut down and repaired by the Loudon County Utility Board.

TDEC said they are not aware of any water quality issues associated with the natural gas leak. No injuries were reported in connection to either incident.

The cleanup response is being led by Colonial Pipeline and environmental contractors, with technical oversight led by Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Colonial Pipeline is working in coordination with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Loudon County Emergency Management Agency, and others.

A website, sugarlimb.colonialresponse.com, to release information about cleanup efforts.

Lenoir City Utilities repaired a natural gas leak inside of the Avalon subdivision last month.