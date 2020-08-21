‘Gas & Glory’: One local church making sure the community is gassed up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Overcoming Believers Church is making sure the community is gassed up.

Next weekend, they’re holding Gas & Glory giving $15 worth of gas to anyone who shows up with a need, and the best part, you’re asked to just stay in your car.

Just wait in line, pull up to the pump and be on your merry way with some free gas in your tank.

“We want to be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ. The Lord taught us to help those that are hurting and if the truth be told, all of us are hurting right now. Especially during COVID we want to make sure those struggling would be able to have gas to either get to work or drop children off.” Pastor Darryl Arnold

The church’s congregation has raised $7,000 for this event, and it’s being held at the Thumbs Up Exxon off of East Magnolia.

It’s coming up next Saturday, August 29, starting at 8 a.m.

Volunteers will pump gas and wash your windows until there are no more people in line or the funding runs out.

Pastor Arnold says it’s a good idea to show up early.

