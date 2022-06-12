KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, first responders and Lenior City Utilities are responding after a gas line was struck Sunday afternoon inside of the Avalon subdivision causing a natural gas leak.

Houses in the area will also not have access to natural gas for several hours. The repair of the gas line is expected to take several hours.

A small section of Oak Chase Blvd inside the Avalon subdivision was closed for around an hour due to the leak.

The sheriff’s office said that there is no danger to any surrounding residents at this time

