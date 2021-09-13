Gas prices in Knoxville ranked 6th least expensive in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a tropical storm and a holiday weekend, gas prices have fluctuated a little bit. Megan Cooper with AAA shares more about where gas prices are heading as we go into the fall.

During the fall gas prices tend to decrease because the demand for gasoline lowers according to Cooper. The national average for gas is current $3.17 according to AAA. Tennessee’s average is $2.89 placing it among the top 10 least expensive in the nation. The lowest prices can be found in Mississippi where the average price is $2.79 according to AAA.

Knoxville’s average is $2.86 and according to AAA, this is about two cents less than one week ago. Knoxville is among the top 10 least expensive metro areas in the state. Chattanooga is currently the cheapest while Nashville is the most expensive.