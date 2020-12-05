Gas station partners with KPD for free safety program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s new security protocol at a Knoxville gas station with a history of crime; this, thanks to a partnership with the Knoxville Police Department.

A KPD spokesperson says there’s a high number of calls for crime at the Weigel’s at East Summit Hill Drive in Knoxville.

Fed up with the number of stabbings, robberies, and shootings, management turned to KPD.

Through KPD’s Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design Site Surveys, a free program that will help make local businesses safer.

KPD officers come in and look for vulnerabilities at a business or place of worship, and then look to amend them, making it a safer environment.