Gatlinburg Chili Cookoff will be returning this year

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Gatlinburg will still host its annual Chili Cookoff despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s one of the region’s biggest foodie experiences — festival-goers get to sample chili from all the area’s top restaurants. There’s also live music and other family-friendly fun.

But in order for things to stay safe, the event will be ticketed for the first time in 30 years.

“We want to continue this festival. We feel like people need something to do during this time.” Marci Claude – Gatlinburg Convention & Visitor’s Bureau

Fifteen hundred tickets will be available for the event, and there will be a touchless entry point.

The booths will be spaced out with shields to keep vendors safe along with hand washing stations set up throughout the festival.

The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. Nov. 12 in the parking lot at the base of Anakeesta.

LATEST STORIES