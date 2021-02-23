Gatlinburg hosting 4-day St. Patrick’s Celebration

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Celtic music, Irish tales, Scottish bagpipes, and more will echo through the mountains this spring as Gatlinburg hosts a four-day St. Patrick’s Celebration.

The town will be decorated shamrock green, including Gatlinburg SkyLift Park, and performances by Smoky Mountain Tunes and Tales and bagpiper Kelly Shipe will be scattered throughout the city March 17-20. Fireworks from the Space Needle will light the night sky Friday, March 19.

Restaurants, attractions, and other businesses are joining the celebration complete with decorations, concerts, and special Irish food and beverages. Anakeesta and Ober Gatlinburg will be offering concerts and special dining options.

Many Gatlinburg restaurants are offering traditional, and not-so-traditional, Irish fare. From corned beef and cabbage to green pancakes to themed drinks and green beer, there is something for everyone.

The city is giving away a free weekend trip for two. The trip includes a two-night stay at The Bearskin Lodge, an attractions pass from the Gatlinburg Attractions Association, and dinner at Gatlinburg’s original British Pub – The Fox and Parrot Tavern. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, March 10.

To register for the St. Patrick’s Celebration Getaway and find a complete list of participating businesses and festivities, visit Gatlinburg.com/lucky.