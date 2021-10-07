SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg-Pittman High School teacher resigned last month after he allegedly had inappropriate communication with a student. The allegation is under investigation by the Gatlinburg Police Department.

Tyler L. Williams resigned from his position on Sept. 21, five days after he was placed on suspension pending the results of an investigation by Gatlinburg Police. The school district said he was placed on suspension the same day they were made aware of the allegation.

A request for comment from the Gatlinburg Police Department was not immediately returned.

