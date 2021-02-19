Gatlinburg Police: Georgia man faces abuse charges after striking child with pool cue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a mother and her 9-year-old son with a pool cue.

The 9-year-old called Gatlinburg Police on Thursday from a home in the 700 block of Hidden Ridge Way as his mother and her boyfriend, John Peter Ruy, 33, were arguing. Both the mother and Ruy said they did not need assistance and everything was OK.

A short time later, police were called back out to the residence by the mother who said Ruy was assaulting her and her son. Officers observed the woman had a busted lip, several cuts and scratches and marks on her neck.

She told police that Ruy began to yell at the boy after police left the first time. The mother tried to intervene but Ruy began hitting the child. She tried to stop Ruy by hitting him with a pool cue.

Ruy took the cue from the woman and hit her son in the head causing him to bleed.

Ruy has been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated child abuse.