Gatlinburg rated ‘Best Mountain Town to Visit’ by national publication

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg has been named 2021’s Best Mountain Town to Visit in the USA, one of the best places to visit in Tennessee, one of the best weekend getaways in the south, and one of the best places to visit in June by U.S. News & World Report.

Gatlinburg was highlighted due to its access to outdoor activities like hiking Great Smoky Mountains National Park, biking, and horseback riding, according to the publication’s official review. It was also noted for its family-friendly activities like Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies and the Gatlinburg Aerial Tramway.

“This acknowledgment is such a tremendous honor,” said Marci Claude, Public Relations Manager for the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Gatlinburg is a perfect destination for families and people of all ages, and this ranking only validates what we’ve known for generations. Gatlinburg is America’s mountain home, and everyone has a place here.”

US News & World Report’s travel ranking is based on a combination of editors and users who score destinations as part of an objective voting process. Rankings in the guides are updated once a year on a rolling basis.