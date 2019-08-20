Gatlinburg seeks new location for wildfire victims memorial

The city of Gatlinburg is looking for a new location for a permanent memorial to victims of the deadly 2016 wildfires.

A memorial to pay tribute of the 14 who lost their lives nearly three years ago in the 2016 Sevier County wildfires has been in the works for some time now.

Last November, the city released these renderings. The memorial was planned for the north end of the parkway with a bridge over the Little Pigeon River and a stone monument.

A recent landslide destroyed the originally planned location, forcing the city, county and memorial committee to go back to the drawing board in search of a more suitable site.