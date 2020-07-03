Gatlinburg SkyBridge celebrates Fourth of July with 60-foot American Flag

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – Gatlinburg SkyLift Park has unfurled its massive American Flag from the SkyBridge in commemoration of Independence Day.

According to a release from the park, it required eight volunteers to drape the flag over the SkyBridge.

At its highest point, the 60-foot long flag sits 150 feet off the ground.

The release says the flag will hang over the city through Sunday.

“We understand that not everyone will be able to observe their Fourth of July holiday as they had intended, so we wanted to bring a little cheer and patriotism to the top of the mountain,” marketing manager Marcus Watson said. “The flag is always well-received by our visitors, and we’re thrilled to be among the first attractions in the country to honor this special day.”

Gatlinburg will celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks display from the top of the Space Needle beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday evening. You can watch the complete show on WATE 6 On Your Side at the beginning of the newscast.

The fireworks will be highly visible all over town. The display is a new show featuring more than 1,000 shells launching from the top of the observation platform standing 407 feet above street level. Visitors in Gatlinburg are encouraged to watch the display from their vehicles or lodging.

