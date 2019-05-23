GATLINBURG SKYBRIDGE: Construction overcame doubts about project
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) - Workers didn't grasp the size and scale of the Gatlinburg SkybBridge until they started building it.
"As the gateway showed up and the different components showed up, and we saw how large they were and how substantial they were, it really started sinking in how monumental this project was," said Mandy Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of Experiential Resources, Inc.
Experiential Resources, Inc., or ERI, specializes in the challenge course and aerial adventure industries. Basically, they help families have fun off the ground.
The design work for the SkyBridge, Stewart said, began before the Sevier County Wildfires.
Todd Domeck, the co-founder of the company, designed the SkyBridge, North America's longest pedestrian suspension bridge.
Initially, Stewart said there was some doubt about whether they could pull off building such a long bridge. Domeck assured them it was possible.
ERI also worked with various engineers, including a geotechnical engineer and an engineer of record.
While they were installing the parts of the bridge, she said they worked in tandem with a local contractor, who did work on the foundations and micropiles, which essentially mount the bridge to the bedrock.
"We are extremely proud. At some point during this project, we realized out of everything we built, this bridge will be here the longest. We are going to see our grandchildren and our grandchildren standing out on this bridge and enjoying this view, and we have never built anything like that as a company, and that's huge."
Local News
