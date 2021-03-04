Gatlinburg SkyBridge turning green for St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The SkyBridge will be glowing green not with envy but in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day the rest of this month.

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is continuing its popular themed holiday light displays. This time a sea of more than 18,000 green lights will be spread across the park to mark the Irish holiday.

Guests can expect a 300-foot tunnel of lights across the SkyBridge, a 30-foot tall rainbow tree of lights with a pot of gold beneath it, shining shamrocks hanging from the bridge and more

“The reception to these holiday light displays have been incredible,” SkyLift Park manager Randy Watson said. “We’ve been quite lucky to have had so many come out and celebrate the holidays with us these past few months, so we’re excited to pay a bit of that luck forward and join the city of Gatlinburg in the spirit of its new St. Patrick’s Day Celebration.”

The event runs through March 31.

On March 19, the SkyLift Park will also be hosting a viewing party for the city of Gatlinburg’s Space Needle fireworks display for a special ticket price. The show will begin at 10 p.m. that evening, with the viewing party offered at a $39 a ticket. Tickets will be available for purchase on the park’s website, capacity will be limited.