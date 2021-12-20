KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg SkyLift Park will donate over $33,000 to severe weather victims in Tennessee and Kentucky after auctioning the 11 remaining SkyLift chairs that survived through the deadly 2016 wildfires.

The 11 historic chairs sold for $3,000 each. All proceeds will go to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund AND the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to directly assist those in Tennessee and Kentucky who were affected.

Donations are still being accepted via the auction site through Dec. 27. Additionally, $1 from every SkyLift Park ticket sold from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22 will go towards helping those affected by the deadly tornadoes.

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park has been in operation since 1954, making it the longest-running attraction in the area. New chairs were added after the park and chairlift suffered severe fire damage during the November 2016 wildfires. The park reopened in Spring 2017 and added the Gatlinburg SkyBridge, the longest pedestrian cable bridge in North America, in May 2019.