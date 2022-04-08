KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Beginning Easter Sunday, Gatlinburg SkyLift Park will launch a series of Spring and sunrise VIP events and evening musical performances.

The Easter Sunday sunrise service returns April 17. Ticket holders will be able to ride the SkyLift up the mountain at 6 a.m. to prepare for the 6:58 a.m. The service will feature a brief word of encouragement and prayer, performance from bagpiper Kelly Shipe and Easter egg lights decorating the park. The SkyCenter will be selling coffee for guests to purchase.

From April 18 through June 30, the park will feature live music every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 – 9 p.m. Monday performances will feature Richard Bennett and Shawn Lane Grammy-nominated bluegrass band Blue Highway. Monday, Wednesday and Friday performances will be by Richard Bennett.

More information and ticket prices can be found online at https://bit.ly/3uZce0m.