Gatlinburg SkyLift Park lights up with love for February

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — If there’s one thing everybody needs right now — it’s a little more love. The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is celebrating love this month with its second annual “Love is in the Air” event.

Now through Feb. 28, visitors can stroll through the “Tunnel of Love” which is a 300-foot tunnel made up of 18,000 lights spanning the length of the SkyBridge.

Custom-welded hearts have also been hung beneath the bridge.

Over on the SkyDesk, visitors will be greeted by a 30-foot tall tree of lights, twinkling and synched to classic tunes from beloved Motown and soul artists who croon about love.

The “Love is the Air” event is included as part of the regular ticket price. You can purchase tickets to the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park on its website here.