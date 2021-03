KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- Flags at all Knoxville city facilities have been lowered to half-staff and will stay there through Monday in remembrance of the victims of this week's shootings in Atlanta.

On Tuesday, a gunman attacked three separate Asian-owned and operated spas in the Atlanta area and killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women. In response, lawmakers in Washington have been pushing for discussion and policies against anti-Asian violence.