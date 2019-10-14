Gatlinburg unofficially sets scarecrow record

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Gatlinburg has successfully completed counting scarecrows Monday in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest display of scarecrows.

Officials documented 4,325 scarecrows displayed throughout the downtown area of Gatlinburg, which tops by 513 scarecrows the standing record of 3,812 scarecrows held by the English town of Burton-Upon-Trent.

The record attempt was recorded on video and will have to be verified by Guinness World Records, which could take several weeks, according to a news release from the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Scarecrows are the obvious addition to Smoky Mountain Harvest Festival decorations displayed throughout the City,” said Mark Adams, CEO/President Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Being home to a Guinness World Records Attraction makes Gatlinburg the perfect location to hold the record for most scarecrows. We are hopeful that we met all the criteria necessary to attain the record. ”

Gatlinburg businesses and community members throughout Gatlinburg and the Great Smoky Arts and Crafts Community have created harvest displays to create a new “Scarecrow Trail.”

The Scarecrow Trail is one of Gatlinburg’s featured fall experiences that enhances the city’s well established Smoky Mountain Harvest Festival, a news release said.

Smoky Mountain Harvest Festival, featuring special events, craft shows, and new life-sized scarecrows, runs through Nov. 21. For more information about Gatlinburg visit Gatlinburg.com/fall.

Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau Events director Cheryl Wilkins has with the final tally Monday, Oct, 14, 2019, of Gatlinburg attempt to set record of the most scarecrows in an area. (Photo courtesy of the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau)

LATEST STORIES: