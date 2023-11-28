GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 marks seven years since the wildfires spread through parts of Sevier County, resulting in more than a dozen lives lost and thousands of hours in recovery and repair, as well as lifelong remembrance.

“I’m not sure if November 28, 2016 seems like yesterday or a lifetime ago. Today is the 7 year anniversary of the 2016 Gatlinburg and Sevier County Wildfires that took the lives of 14 people, destroyed over 2,000 structures, disrupted the lives of thousands of people, and forever etched into our memory a time of sorrow and difficulties,” Bryan McCarter, Sevier County vice mayor, stated in a social media post Tuesday morning. “We also remember the incredible generosity of so many both here locally and across this great country that shown like a light in the darkness of that time. God has a way of revealing himself even during the most difficult of times, and certainly folks like Sevier County’s own Dolly Parton and so many others were that light. So today, we remember those who were lost and we thank our incredible first responders, including our firefighters that literally ran into the fires to save lives and property, our police/Sheriff Deputies that went door to door to evacuate individuals and did everything they could to protect the public, our dispatchers that handled thousands of calls to send help to those in need, our paramedics and EMTs that treated people injured, the incredible organizations that came to aid the Smoky Mountains, and everyone that assisted in the response of this terrible moment in our beautiful community.”

Back on Nov. 28, 2016, the unimaginable happened: wildfires had already been burning in the region, but a storm of dry conditions and stronger winds allowed the fires to spread quickly, destroying properties and prompting evacuations as well as emergency response efforts. But not everyone was able to escape.

Fourteen people died during the fires. Ultimately, more than 2,400 buildings and structures were destroyed and more than 17,000 acres burned. Then-Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam said it was the largest fire in 100 years in the state.

In the years that have followed, the Gatlinburg area has seen people rebuild, as well as continue to remember.

Earlier this year, the City of Gatlinburg and Sevier County held a dedication ceremony for the 2016 Wildfires Memorial and Tribute Plaza at Mynatt Park.

The memorial is comprised of two separate plazas flanking each side of LeConte Creek: One honors those who died in the fires and the other is a tribute to the agencies who assisted during the response and recovery efforts.