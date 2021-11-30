GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Libraries have been collecting interviews with individuals who experienced the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires first hand.

Over a two-year span, Rising from the Ashes: The Chimney Tops 2 Wildfires Oral History Project collected around 140 audio and video interviews. The content contains interviews with those who lost homes and businesses, first responders, recovery specialists and many more.

“This project documents one of the most momentous events in modern Tennessee history—in the voices of those who lived it,” said Steve Smith, dean of the Libraries. “The collected stories document more than tragedy, however; they testify to the resilience of the human spirit. Our team is honored to help preserve these stories for history, study, learning, and research.”

As soon as those recordings are available from UT Libraries, we’ll update this story.