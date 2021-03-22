Gatlinburg’s Sparkle Days kick off this week

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — This week is the first of two “Sparkle Days” cleanup weeks in Gatlinburg.

The program helps get the city cleaned up in time for the busy spring and summer seasons.

During Sparkle Days, the city’s sanitation department will pick up items not normally included in garbage collection, free of charge.

This week is reserved for the clean up of commercial properties.

Commercial businesses are encouraged to clean exterior areas of their buildings, as well as perform any needed repair or repainting to freshen up the aesthetics of the building.

Also, the building inspection services department will be conducting inspections of the next Sparkle Days week is slated for April 12 through April 16. It’s set aside for residential collection.

For more information, or to schedule a pick-up time, call the street department at 865-430-1370.